Mumbai: Grant Road bridge girders to be fixed in 6 hrs

The WR had shut the Frere Road Bridge in January this year and had said that it would be opened up within the next six months

Another South Mumbai link will be ready in a month with construction work on the Frere Road Bridge near Grant Road station starting today. The Western Railway (WR) has planned to put up eight girders of the bridge within a span of six hours and also intends to complete the work by September 30.

The WR has planned traffic and power blocks between Charni Road and Grant Road stations starting from August 24 night till the early hours of 25th to set up the girders. The work will be carried out between 11.45 pm and 5.40 am. The new girders, which have been designed by the WR, are made of high-strength non-corrosive steel and metal. The estimated cost of regirdering the bridge is R9.60 crore.

Western Railway chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said work on the railway stretch would be complete by September 30. Another official said the old road was 16.78 metre wide and the new bridge would be 17.49 metres with two separate carriageways and walkways.

The Frere Road Bridge was built in 1921 across the railway tracks at Grant Road. Experts from IIT-Bombay, along with WR engineers, had carried out a safety audit of ROBs on the suburban section of Mumbai division and suggested health monitoring of a few bridges. The bridge had to be shut for traffic after cracks appeared on its surface. During their audit, the IIT team had found the joints of the girders to be corroded, and had recommended immediate repairs.

WR had shut the bridge in January year and had said that it would be opened up in the next six months. BMC officials said they too plan to begin work on approaches of the bridge.

Sept 30

Time within which WR plans to complete work on the bridge

Rs 9.60 crore

Total cost of regirdering the bridge

