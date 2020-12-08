Mumbai: Green activists see red as debris invades Uran wetland

Navi Mumbai-based activist Nandkumar Pawar has shared this image of what he claims is destruction of the Belpada wetland

A much-loved patch of wetland near Navi Mumbai is being systematically destroyed by dumping of debris, say environmental activists. The Belpada wetland is a protected ecosystem as per the national wetland atlas of Maharashtra.

Citing his observations over the past few weeks, Navi Mumbai-based green activist Nandkumar Pawar wrote on social media, "Once again, the wetland at Belpada is under attack from the debris mafia and local vested interests. Illegal landfill activities are generally carried out during public holidays at night."

Local nature lovers and birders describe the site as one of the most beautiful and picturesque wetlands of Uran taluka that is visited by scores of migratory birds.

"Cidco had promised last year that these wetlands will be restored by removing the debris. Instead of restoring them, illegal reclamation is in full swing," added Pawar. He has also shared pictures of the ongoing destruction captured by local environment activist Vivek Kadu.

Activist Kadu said, "The wetland acts as a breeding ground as there are many trees near the mountain on the left." He said the migratory birds visiting Sawarkhar and Belpada wetlands live on these trees. "Conservation of these wetlands as well as the trees is of great importance."

Development body Cidco's nodal officer (environment) Pramod Patil remained unavailable for comments despite multiple attempts.

Another activist, B N Kumar, said a large tract of the area has been filled with debris and the local fishing community has been denied their right to fish in the creek there. "In such a situation, JNPT's project to set up an eco-cum-mangrove park does not hold water," said Kumar who is the director of NGO NatConnect Foundation.

Citing a report by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, Kumar said it had been pointed out in 2014 that a bund was built blocking water around mangroves. He said the fishermen claim the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) failed to remove it. He blamed container port JNPT for not respecting nature. A vast stretch of wetland at Dastan Phata across Belpada has been buried under the pretext of rehabilitating Project Affected People, he said. "JNPT ought to have allotted 12.5% of the already developed lands instead of destroying a new wetland." He recalled a similar situation during the expansion of NH348 and the resulting death of 5,000 mangrove plants. Kumar said sea plants have started growing back after the Mangrove Committee got all the hurdles cleared.

