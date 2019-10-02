MENU

Mumbai: Green Ecospace Foundation organises Clean Sweep on Gandhi Jayanti

Updated: Oct 02, 2019, 20:26 IST | Anamika Gharat

Kids across different age groups wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to not cut trees at Aarey Forest and move the Metro car shed to an alternate location

Mahatma Gandhi, accompanied by young followers, in Bombay (now Mumbai)

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary, which is also celebrated as Swachhata Diwas by the Government of India, Green Ecospace Foundation organized 'Clean Sweep' - a cleanliness drive where nursery kids, school students along with their parents, senior citizens, shopkeepers, and residents came together in order to raise awareness and educate people to keep the environment clean and green.

The foundation also felicitated the conservancy workers for tirelessly working day in and day out for keeping the Estate clean. The organisation also recognized shops and establishments that have kept their premises clean and green, thereby contributing to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan mission. Kids across different age groups wrote letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to not cut trees at Aarey Forest and move the Metro car shed to an alternate location.

There were skits and performances on various social messages around cleanliness, traffic discipline, and green Initiatives which were performed by nursery kids, school kids from Holy Family School and Senior citizens. The event was also graced by Manohar Dumbre, Municipal Corporator and Thane based Green activist Rohit Joshi. The two also shared their views on how society can work towards improving the environment and also conserving the beautiful mother nature.

