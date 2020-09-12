Mumbai: Green group to plant 600 trees in Aarey

The saplings will be planted in a forested patch close to tribal hamlets who will also take a part in the drive. File Pic/Satej Shinde

Happy about the fact that the state government has declared a 600-acre of land in Aarey milk colony as a reserve forest, Aarey Forest – a group of Aarey citizens will plant 600 native species of trees on Sunday.

Talking to mid-day, environmentalist Sanjeev Valsan said, "We are starting a campaign #pedlagao to mark the first milestone of 600 acres of Aarey receiving legal protection by being declared as a reserve forest. We will plant 600 trees in our threatened forest. We also demand that the remaining parts of Aarey receive protection and that the metro cashed is shifted out from Aarey forest."

The tree plantation drive would begin on Sunday and will go on between from 9.30 am-5:30 pm where native species would be planted. It is also being said that the saplings will be planted in forested patch close to tribal hamlets who will also take a part in the drive.

"The aim is to support the organic farmers of Aarey during the lockdown by buying the fresh veggies in Mumbai at the most reasonable rates," Valsan added. The group also has plans to plant one tree for every extra acre that the government adds to this. Moreover, due to the basic social distancing protocol, the event will take place at a picnic spot inside Aarey Colony and the plantation will be conducted under the guidance of experts.

