Mumbai: Gritty mom and her teenage son fight thieves off; Rs 82,000 jewellery recovered

Nalasopara resident pins one to the floor, her son tackles the other; they manage to nab the two with the help of locals, even as the third escapes; Rs 82,000 worth jewellery recovered from the duo

Rekha Salian with her son Biphul fought off thieves in their flat and got them arrested. Pic/Hanif Patel

Rekha Salian and her son Biphul, 14, reach their flat in Tuscano Tower at Patankar Park, Nalasopara, and find the door open and their things strewn on the floor.

She moves cautiously inside, but before she can do anything, one of the men inside lunges at her and tries to attack her.

She catches hold of the thief and slams him onto the floor. Holding his head tight with her left hand, she pins his right hand by pressing her knee into his back.

The second thief then tries to attack her, but Biphul jumps in and tries to stop him from going after his mother.



But the second thief manages to give him the slip and flee from the flat. Biphul runs after him shouting "chor, chor, chor, bachao". Afraid for her son's safety, Rekha gets distracted, enabling the first guy to get free from her grip. He twists her fingers, fracturing them, and runs outside. Rekha runs after him to catch him.

Seeing the mother-son duo running behind the two thieves shouting, nagarsevak Atul Salunkhe and his colleagues nab the two and tie them up till the police arrives. Officers have booked and arrested the two, whose interrogation has revealed that they are from Delhi and UP and have been staying in Mumbai and committing thefts. Text/Samiullah Khan; Illustration/Uday Mohite

