Mumbai: Water ingression, ground loss near Girgaum Station, JSS road to remain closed

A small cave-in at the Jagannath Shankar Sheth (JSS) road near the northern end of Girgaum Station has pushed authorities to close the road.

The ground loss, reportedly, happened due to the ingression of water.

The road has been closed and the cave-in has been filled. Grouting from inside the station area has commenced stopping the water ingress.

The MMRCL is monitoring all the buildings in the nearby area to ensure safety.

On-ground teams of MMRCL, General Consultants, and Contractor have also been deployed. The situation is under control.

However, the 100-meter portion from Thakurdwar Junction to Kranti Nagar on the Jagannath Shankar Sheth (JSS) Road will remain closed for 2-3 days for safety reasons ", said MMRCL spokesperson.

