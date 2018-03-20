Mumbai: Group of people perform burrial in the middle of the night, send residents into a tizzy

Around midnight on Saturday, a resident of Dawle Gaon near Gausiya Complex saw a group of people arriving in a car. The men hurriedly dug up a 2x2 pit in an isolated spot and buried something wrapped in a cloth



A locality in Mumbra's Shil-Daighar has spent the last few days in panic and having sleepless nights after a resident spotted a group of people digging a pit there in the middle of the night on Saturday and burying someone.

It was only after running around for two-three days to get to the bottom of the 'sinister' act did it come to light that a dead labrador had been buried, after police dug up the spot.

Permission problem

Around midnight on Saturday, a resident of Dawle Gaon near Gausiya Complex saw a group of people arriving in a car. The men hurriedly dug up a 2x2 pit in an isolated spot and buried something wrapped in a cloth. While they were busy in the act, the resident called up the police control room.

A team from Shil-Daighar police station rushed to the spot and examined it. After discussing it with their superiors, the officers realised that assuming there was a body in the pit, its exhumation would require special permission from the tehsildar's office. They left the spot, deciding to return with staff from the tehsildar's office.

The next day being Gudi Padwa, the police could get in touch with the staff only by evening, and all arrived at the spot on Sunday night. The tehsildar made a personal visit and informed that the digging could happen only after court permission. Once again, the entire team left. Finally, last morning, the police approached the local court, and an order was issued to dig up the spot.

Senior inspector Sushil Jawale said, "By the time we received permission from court, it had been over 48 hours. We were worried that if we unearth a body, its decomposition would make it harder to identify it."

Covering their bases

The cops did unearth remains, but these turned out to be those of a canine. They have buried them back in the same spot. Officers are, however, still investigating the matter from all angles to rule out any foul play. Jawale said, "Our patrolling team had seen the car, but personnel didn't see its number plate clearly. We are investigating to get further details on the vehicle."

