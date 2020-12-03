Mumbai: GRP constables save couple trying to end lives at Vikhroli station

A couple allegedly tried to end their lives due to a marital dispute by lying down on railway tracks at Vikhroli on Monday. However, they were saved by alert Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel. The couple, identified as Pravin Prajapati (19) and his wife Rani - residents of Goregaon, reached Vikhroli station at around 11 am.

Also Read: Duo kidnaps man from outside home, act caught on CCTV camera

According to a report in Times of India, the couple came from platform 2 to 1 and got down on the tracks. Horrified travellers watched as the couple lied down on the tracks after getting down from the platform. Alert constables Bade and Yadav from Kurla GRP were on platform 1 when they heard the commotion.

Upon spotting the couple, the duo got down on the tracks and pulled the couple onto the platform. Later, the couple was taken to the police station, where they were counseled. Prajapati's brother Sonu (23) was summoned from Goregaon and his statement was recorded. Sonu took the couple home.

Also Read: 8-Year-Old Boy Found At Kalyan Station Platform Reunited With Family

In another incident, a 12-year-old schoolgirl lost consciousness after she fell while trying to alight from a moving local train at Byculla station. An alert GRP constable scooped the minor girl in his arms and rushed her to the hospital. The brave act of the constable was caught on camera and has gone viral on social media.

According to the police, the girl lives in Madanpura with her parents. On November 26, she and her mother Sameera Ansari were returning from her maternal grandmother's home at Mumbra. The duo was standing at the door to alight at Byculla station and before the train halted, the girl tried to get off and landed on the platform.

Also Read: Ticket checker saves man from falling on tracks at Kalyan railway station in Mumbai

The girl could have slipped into the gap between the train and platform had a vigilant bystander not pulled her to safety in time. Patrolling constables Jayant Wakde and Mandakini Mane of CSMT GRP rushed towards the girl. Without wasting time and waiting for a stretcher, Wakde picked her up while Mane cleared the way.

Constable Wakde did not wait for an ambulance to arrive and hailed a taxi and took the girl to JJ Hospital. Doctors treated her for head and elbow injuries. "She was discharged the same day and is doing fine," her aunt said.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news