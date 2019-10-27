Mumbai: Railway Police helps retrieve Rs 81.60 lakhs worth stolen valuables

The Government Railway Police of the city is trying to make easy for passengers to retrieve their stolen cash and valuables. According to a report in the Indian Express, the GRP has returned, mobile phone, gold jewellery, and laptops worth Rs 81.60 lakhs to 57 people on Friday.

GRP commissioner Ravindra Sengaonkar was quoted in the report saying that even as complainants file individual cases with the help of lawyers to get their belongings back, the department is trying to encourage them to file joint cases to share legal expenses. They are also granting immediate NOCs after verifying the complainants who have filed cases in this regard. The commissioner also added that many people do not know that can approach courts to retrieve their stolen items and hopes that the duration of the process can be brought down from one week to two to three days.

Sengaonkar said that constables are trying to return their lost by the passengers through cheques by visiting them. In case if they are not been able to trace the owner of the lost items, they are deposited in the state exchequers. He also added that the department hopes to return 95 per cent of the items in their possession back to their owners, in the next three months.

