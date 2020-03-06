Mumbai: GRP identifies 15 spots along tracks, to patrol them on Holi

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

With Holi around the corner, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has increased their efforts to ensure commuters' safety. The GRP has identified 15 spots across Western, Central and Harbour lines, from where water balloons are likely to be thrown on local trains.

Accordingly, 17 teams have been formed which will patrol these areas and anyone found guilty, will be booked under IPC Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide). The 15 places that GRP has chosen for patrolling are — Bandra, Wadala, Dahisar, Mulund, Bhandup, Govandi, Mankhurd, Mumbra, Kurla, Mahim, Vashi, Cottan green, Mahalaxmi, Jogeshwari and Diva station.

Last year, it was found that a few school children boarded the ladies compartment and as soon as the train started moving, they hurled water balloons at people on the platform. To avoid such instances, four special teams of women GRP officers will patrol the ladies compartments in plain clothes.

Map/Suhas Kale

There also have been cases of miscreants hurling stones on moving trains. Just last week, four children were arrested for hurling stones on a moving train near Vashi station injuring a woman. Two of them were above 14 years and were sent to a juvenile home, while the cops summoned the parents of other two before sending them home.

"Apart from the 15 identified locations, all police stations have been ordered to patrol from Churchgate to Virar of Western Railway, CST to Kalyan from Central line and CST to Panvel of Harbor line," the official added.

GRP Commissioner Ravindra Sengaonkar told mid-day, "We have made strong security arrangements at all the places which we have identified. Along with this, we have issued orders of tough action against the balloon hurlers."

17

No. of patrolling teams formed by the GRP

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates