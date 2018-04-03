Mumbai: GRP starts awareness drive against stone-pelting on trains

After many stone pelting incidents near Parsik tunnel in which commuters were injured, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has begun an awareness drive in the locality. mid-day had reported on March 31, about the stone-pelting



Uttam Sonavane, senior inspector, Thane GRP, talks to locals to deter them from stone-pelting. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

After many stone pelting incidents near Parsik tunnel in which commuters were injured, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has begun an awareness drive in the locality. mid-day had reported on March 31, about the stone-pelting there that recently injured commuters (Parsik missiles leave two women commuters injured with broken face, leg).

According to GRP, about 1,000 families stay in hutments near the tunnel. There are three major societies, Vaghova Nagar, Shanti Nagar and Bhaskar Nagar, situated on both sides of the railway track. On Monday Thane GRP personnel gathered small children, especially young boys and their parents, and spoke to them about the dangers of stone pelting and the punishment they could get if they indulge in it.

GRP has also taken some locals into confidence and convinced them that they will keep their identity confidential, if they report someone who indulges in stone-pelting at trains. Sunil Gupta, a local said, "People should make their children understand that stone-pelting is wrong. Anybody on board a train could lose his or her life because of it."

Uttam Sonavane senior inspector, Thane GRP said, "We are still searching for the accused who caused injuries to two female commuters last week. The agenda of our awareness campaign is to make people understand how serious an offence stone-pelting is." GRP said they are also taking the help of Kalwa city police for track patrolling.

Also read: Mumbai: Bottles, stones thrown at trains leave 2 women commuters with broken face, leg

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates