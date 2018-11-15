Mumbai Guide: The weekend digest

things-to-do

Ashley Lobo

Dance

An Indo-Polish treat

Watch the fusion of contemporary Indian dance with Polish styles as Ashley Lobo's dance company, Navdhara India Dance Theatre, collaborates with Polish company Zawirowania Dance Theatre for a five-piece performance titled The Crossing.

On 9 November 17, 7 pm to 8 pm

At Royal Opera House, Girgaum.

Call 23668888

Cost Rs 300 onwards

Food

Good for your gut

Discover the delights of pickling and fermentation with a new food and beverage menu at a BKC eatery, which also includes the added benefit of items that improve your gut health. Choose from locally sourced ingredients used to curate house-made ferments and pickles like kimchi, sauerkraut, dill, mustards, sauces and dips.

Time 12 pm to 3.30 pm; 7 pm to 12.30 am (ongoing)

At Toast & Tonic, BKC, Bandra East.

Call 26534722

Cost Rs 3,000 (children below 18 years of age are only permitted for lunch)

Stand-up

Laugh out loud

Get a dose of raw comedy talent as three stand-up comedians — Raunaq Rajani, Chinmay Mhatre and Saurav Mehta — make you la­u­gh at their unfiltered humour.

On November 17, 8 pm to 10 pm

At The Square, Powai.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 200

Workshop

Make a block buster

Learn the art of block printing at a workshop organised by HOBBY in a BOX. Each colour pattern will be stamped individually onto the fabric as you will learn how human irregularities create the artistic effect symbolic of block prints.

On November 17, 11.30 am to 2.30 pm

At Doolally Taproom, Khar West.

Call 8160789293

Cost Rs 1,999

Music

Listen to the blues

Groove to tunes by blues-rock band Kanchan Daniel and The Beards, formed with the sole aim to bring the house down with some hip-shaking, blues-wielding moves. Comprising Kanchan Daniel, Kush Upadhyay, Mukesh Lobo, Anand Kamath and Varoon Aiyer, the band boasts of a blues core with R&B, funk and psychedelic influences.

At November 15, 9pm onwards

At The Quarter, Opera House, Girgaum

Call 8329110638

Cost Rs 749 onwards

Weekend Escape

Set off camping

Indulge in a unique break at Moonstone Hammock's third edition of While Nights, to spend the night in tents floating over water. While the weekday camping activities include watching a movie under the stars and a barbecue session, weekend activities include kayaking.

On November 17

At Moonstone Hammock Camping Grounds, Karjat.

Call 9773570898

Cost Rs 2,490 onwards on weekdays; Rs 2,890 onwards on weekends

Theatre

Switch on the drama

Catch the second edition of Antarang, an anthology of Hindi plays — Mugalatein and Papa, Elsewhere — curated by actor Saurabh Sachdeva.

on November 16, 7 pm and 9 pm

At The Castiko Space, Bungalow 121, Aaram Nagar II, Andheri West.

Cost Rs 150 (7 pm) and Rs 200 (9 pm)

