Mumbai Guide: The weekend digest

Drinks

Sip on discounts

Chill with your favourite cocktails, domestic spirits and domestic wines, and get the second one for free. And that’s just one of many mouthwatering offers at a Bandra watering hole.

Till January 31, All day long

At The PepperMill, 31, Hill Road, opposite Globus, Bandra West.

Call 26435353

Fitness

Be as fit as a fiddle

Attend a morning zumba session conducted by Padmavati Iyengar, a licensed fitness instructor. Let the live music, healthy snacks and freshly made juices give your day the energetic start it needs.

On January 27, 10 am to 11 am

At Crafters Tap House, Haiko Palace Mall, Central Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.

Call 30151675

Cost Rs 600

Food

Indulge in biryani

Learn how to cook both vegetarian and non-veg variants of biryani. Savour the regal dish with a cool bowl of raita at the end of a masterclass.

On January 25, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

At Palate Culinary Academy, Saffron Building, Linking Road, Khar West.

Call 9820295221

Cost Rs 4,000

Dance

Watch an Odissi classic

Catch Odissi dancer Shashwati Garai Ghosh and Bharatanatyam dancer Jyotsna Jagannathan at a performance in SoBo.

On January 24, 6 pm

At Experimental Theatre, NCPA.

Call 22824567

Cost Rs 200 onwards

Music

Turn to the turntable

Groove to the high-octane psychedelic beats of Berlin resident DJ Paypal. While you’re at it, expect some heavy jungle, D&B and footwork at the debut performance of Dhir Mody and Nathan Thomas aka Drum ani Bass, a city-based experimental live electronica duo.

Free

On January 25, 9 pm

At Levi’s Lounge, Mathuradas Mills Compound, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Cause

Make a difference

Do your bit for Mumbai’s coastline by joining a beach clean-up drive at Mahim. It’s also on Republic Day, and what better way to show your love for the nation than to actually get your hands dirty and start something good.

Free

On January 26, 9.30 am to 11.30 am

Meeting point near Al Bahr CHS, Veer Savarkar Marg, Mahim West.

Comedy

LOL in Hindi

Enjoy desi humour by young and experienced comedians like Jeeya Sethi, Nishant Suri, Rohit Shah and Bhavish Ailani among others.

On January 26, 9 pm

At The Integral Space, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250 to Rs 400

