Mumbai Guide: This quiz is also a stand-up show

things-to-do

Hosted by stand- up comedians Kajol Srinivasan and Andy Reghu, the quiz will be an interactive session with the audience, punctuated with the hosts' acts

Combining open mic and stand- up comedy is Exquiz Me Please, an evening of competition and performance at a Bandra diner. Hosted by stand- up comedians Kajol Srinivasan and Andy Reghu, the quiz will be an interactive session with the audience, punctuated with the hosts' acts.

The fo ur rounds will begin with 10 teams. Six will qualify for the second round, which will have questions about food. The third round will test the competitors' knowledge on travel and brands. The final rapid fire round will be between the top two teams. The comedy sets will vary from politics to relationships.

ON: November 24, 8.30 pm

AT: New York City Diner, ONGC Colony, Bandra Reclamation.

CALL: 9820282522 email newyorkcitydiner2018@ gmail. com

COST: Rs 200 ( full f& b cover)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates