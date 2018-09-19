Mumbai gyms where you can spot your favorite Bollywood actors

bollywood

Ever wondered where the industry's fittest actors turn up at to test their physical prowess? Here's a low-down on the gyms that are ideal for spotting celebrities

Shahid Kapoor at the gym

A mini reunion, daily!

Tucked away in a BKC bylane, a luxurious fitness hub may as well double up as the place where Bollywood gets together when away from a film set.



Katrina Kaif training at the gym

Fitness trainer Shailendra Singh tells mid-day of his clientele, "I train Shahid [Kapoor], Sidharth [Malhotra] and Aditya [Roy Kapur]. While Shahid loves weight training and mobility work, Sidharth and Aditya are fans of functional routines and agility drills. Since Aditya is a football player, he needs to be light, agile and fast. So, we work on his routine accordingly."



Bipasha Basu training at the gym

The trio is often spotted at the gym poking fun, or admiring, albeit playfully, co-member Ranveer Singh's big biceps. The Padmaavat actor hits the gym with his long-time trainer Lloyd Stevens.



Malhotra, Kapur, Singh and Stevens

Apart from Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, and fitness buffs Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Singh says Reset is also frequented by newbies Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, who often train together.

"Everyone comes separately, but they are usually seen here between 1 pm and 5 pm." The celebrity hub has also seen Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mandana Karimi and Nidhhi Agerwal.

Activating beast mode!

Finding support from the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Mustafa Ahmed trains his clients at a venue located in the heart of Bandra. Akro has seen the Roshan family — including the actor's mother Pinky, and composer-uncle Rajesh Roshan's daughter Pashmina — work on upping their fitness levels.



Malaika Arora at the gym

A freelance trainer from the gym tells mid-day, "Hrithik works with Mustafa each time he needs to alter his look for a film, including the upcoming Super 30. Pinky ma'am includes a lot of mobility work into her routine."



Ahmed with Ranveer Singh

Also frequented by Bollywood's fit mom Malaika Arora and Sarah Jane Dias, apart from several TV folk, the source says celebrities are frequently spotted here at noon.



Mustafa Ahmed and Hrithik Roshan

Besties Shibani Dandekar and Monica Dogra, we hear, always train together. Akro sees celebrities sweating it out with a no-nonsense attitude. Ranveer Singh has also been seen here to acquire a beefed-up look.

Fun meets fitness

Putting her toil on display as she hit the gym with a vengeance post delivery, Kareena Kapoor Khan supplemented her pilates sessions with regular drills at the spacious IThink Fitness gym. Along with pal Amrita Arora Ladak, she was seen sprinting up and down the stairs outside the hub, apart from working on strength-training activities.



Saif Ali Khan, Sohail Khan at the gym

Hubby Saif Ali Khan is still spotted here, a source tells us. "We've seen him train here at noon. It is pure weight training that he is spotted indulging in," says a source. Sohail Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Mandira Bedi and Sooraj Pancholi also frequent this venue.

Getting stronger

Having gained fame for training the badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, Prashant Sawant finds the unwavering support of Varun Dhawan, who's spotted at his Khar outlet regularly.



Dhawan with Sawant. Pics/Instagram

The trainer splashes his social media feeds with videos showcasing Dhawan, who takes part in heavy weight-training activities. We hear, Body Sculptor also counts celebrities including Kunal Kapoor, and Sunny Leone along with hubby Daniel Weber, among its members. According to his social media handle, Sawant also trains Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan.

