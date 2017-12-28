Mumbai gynaecologist found dead in her Andheri flat, cops probing cause of death

On Tuesday evening, Poonam Satpute, a well-known gynaecologist was found dead in her flat in Four Bungalows, Andheri West. Cops suspect she may have died at least 48 hours before they found her

On Tuesday evening, Poonam Satpute, a well-known gynaecologist was found dead in her flat in Four Bungalows, Andheri West. Her death came to light after fellow residents of the Karamveer Bhairav Patil building called the Amboli police upon noticing a stench emanating from her flat, where she lived alone.



Punam Satpute's semi-decomposed body was found in her home in the Karamveer Bhairav Patil building in Four Bungalows. Pic/Sameer Markande

The gynaecologist and obstetrician's body was found in a semi-decomposed state. Cops later shifted her body to RN Cooper hospital for a post-mortem. The police suspect Satpute may have died at least 48 hours before they found her. The doctor, who was in her forties, worked as a consultant with several prominent private hospitals in the city.



Punam Satpute

Bhramadev Yadav, the building's watchman said, "She had moved into the flat about a year ago and was living alone. I had not seen anybody visiting her. Neither was she seen in the building since the last four-five days." A police official said, "An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered in the matter in Amboli police station. We are awaiting the post-mortem report to identify the cause of death."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go