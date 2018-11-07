Mumbai: Half the trees that MMRC transplanted have died

national

Uprooted from Santacruz for the metro project, 137 trees were replanted in an open plot in Juhu

Of the 137 trees transplanted in Juhu, 73 have died

While the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation( MMRC) has always portrayed itself as a nature-friendly organisation, the situation on ground is quite contrary. It has been recently revealed that over 50 per cent of the trees that were uprooted by the MMRC from the Santacruz area over a year ago and transplanted on a plot in Juhu are dead.

According to an environmental activist, the MMRC had pulled out 137 trees from locations close to the proposed metro stations of Santacruz Airport, Sahar Road and International Airport.

Confirming the news, green activist Zoru Bhathena said, "Being the member of the High Court-appointed committee, I had visited the plot belonging to the Airport Authority of India near Juhu JVPD where the uprooted trees were transplanted. Of the 137 trees, 73 were found dead."

The activist added that the site of transplantation was chosen well considering it is an open plot, but the death of these trees proves that they were not taken care of.

On August 23, a story in mid-day had stated that locals and nature-lovers, who have been opposing the metro car depot inside Aarey Milk Colony, have been alleging that the transplantation process is a hogwash. The survival rate of trees removed for infra projects and transplanted at other locations, has been dismal over the years. MMRC officials were unavailable for comment.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates