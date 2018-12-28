Mumbai: Harbour line hit by two disruptions

national

In the evening, Panvel-Thane local at Juinagar station was held up from 5.39pm to 6.04pm due to smoke in the second coach of the train. Due to this three Up transharbour line services were delayed

File pic

Harbour line services were affected big time on Thursday with two disruptions, a snag in overhead wires and smoke from the train, in the morning and evening rush hours respectively.

A CR spokesperson said there were two incidents. In the morning a pantograph of Panvel-Thane local damaged at 6.45 am, resulting in overhead wire problem between Khandeshwar and Panvel.

A power block had to be instituted and the problem rectified at 8.05am. During this period, 38 services were cancelled. In the evening, Panvel-Thane local at Juinagar station was held up from 5.39pm to 6.04pm due to smoke in the second coach of the train. Due to this three Up transharbour line services were delayed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates