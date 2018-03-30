Mumbai: Harbour line to run up to Goregaon, services expected to start on April 1

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced the number of AC locals Mumbai would be getting soon - 70 - that will help to divide AC coaches between the regular rakes



The token train to Goregaon flagged off during the inauguration of Andheri-Goregaon Harbour line on Thursday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Andheri-Goregaon Harbour line yesterday. Speaking during the event, he also announced the number of AC locals Mumbai would be getting soon - 70 - that will help to divide AC coaches between the regular rakes.

"We are now getting 70 AC local trains, which we will split to attach three coaches each to existing trains. The plan is to give second class commuters the comfort of AC," Goyal said. "The cab signalling project will help to increase the existing services by a third. This will be a big jump."

Harbour relief

The new 5.2-km Andheri-Goregaon Harbour line has been built at a cost of R214 crore; its original deadline was 2014. Regular services on this line will start from April 1. With the extension and commissioning of Harbour line from Andheri to Goregaon, some of the existing services will be extended up to Goregaon.

A total of 49 Harbour line services - 25 Up and 24 Down - will be extended from Andheri till Goregaon; 42 services from Central Railway and seven from Western Railway will be run on the line. The line is expected to help 7,000 passengers from Jogeshwari, Ram Mandir and Goregaon stations and an additional 6,000 passengers from Kandivli and Malad.

Rs 54k-crore

Investment for Mumbai suburban railway network

