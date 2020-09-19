Mumbai has 34,259 active COVID cases, Pune over 79,000

For yet another day, more than 21,000 fresh cases were reported in the state along with more than 400 COVID-19-related deaths on Friday. The final tally of cases now stands at 11.67 lakh. With 52 fatalities, Mumbai's daily count was well above 2,000 cases while the active cases are more than 34,000.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Pune took the lead once again with 3,231 cases followed by Mumbai with 2,283 cases. Other districts with a high daily count include Nagpur with 2,106 cases, Ahmednagar with 995 cases and Satara with 902 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), barring Thane with 876 cases and Kalyan Dombivli with 557 cases, all other districts had less than 300 cases each.

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 71.47 per cent and while 22,078 patients were discharged in the state, 925 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate further dropped to 76 per cent while the doubling rate increased to 56 days.

Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 79,000 of them are in Pune, 29,921 of them are in Thane and 34,259 of them are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dipped to 2.72 per cent and till date, there have been 31,791 COVID-related deaths and 386 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 440 COVID-related deaths in the state including 35 deaths from earlier and Nagpur led with 64 deaths followed by Mumbai with 52 deaths. In other districts, Pune had 35 deaths, Satara had 34 deaths and Sangli had 21 deaths. Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 244 occurred in the last 48 hours while 103 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 52 deaths, 37 patients were suffering from other ailments while 39 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 1.25 per cent as the total count stands at 1.8 lakh cases. Twelve administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 19 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each.

Currently, H West ward is leading with a 1.77 per cent growth rate followed by R Central and K West wards. While R Central has the highest numbers with more than 2,200 active cases, 13 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and six wards have more than 800 active cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank fifth and Dharavi had 18 new cases while Dadar had 38 cases and Mahim had 35 cases.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news