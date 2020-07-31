Mumbai has a ticket to ride but must follow rules

A piece of Mumbai's history was restored as the BEST started a double-decker bus. The route is the one taken by the very popular bus no, 124, from Colaba to Worli.

The big, red bus symbolic of Mumbai is certainly not done and dusted with. It has a new lease of life and is certainly playing a stellar role in this pandemic at the forefront of the city's transport network.

A report in this paper said that a fortnight after this paper highlighted the value of the double decker bus, especially in these times, as the vehicle is ideal for social distancing, the two-tier bus is on the road.

Those who are rejoicing at the prospect of possibly more double deckers on the roads must realise that such modes work when guidelines are adhered to.

The outbreak means that the BEST has had to make some rules when it comes to travelling in this bus. There is going to be one conductor on the bus. In other times, there used to be two conductors. Only a limited number of passengers will be allowed on the upper deck. The lower section will have very few passengers who will be allowed as standing commuters.

Let us see that these rules are adhered to. Mayhem should not break loose with commuters haranguing conductors to be allowed on the upper deck, once the limit for passengers is reached.

Treat this like you would a piece of history. We often see India's historical sites or pieces of heritage defiled by visitors who may scratch on to the stone, throw trash around it or even try to do away with some piece altogether. This is an abuse of the precious past, and let us treat the double decker, and its route, with the same respect that should be given to history.

Mumbai, you have a ticket to ride, but only within the rules.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news