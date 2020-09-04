Mumbai: Has the sleeping Siri Road dragon awakened again?

The entrance of Siri Road. The motorable road will enable people to go up to Malabar Hill from Chowpatty by car. Pic/ Swarali Purohit

Five years ago, there was a proposed project to allow cars/vehicles on Siri Road to enable people to go up to Malabar Hill from Chowpatty by car, cutting a lot of time on the regular commuting route. This was met with fierce opposition by locals.

The background

Siri Road or Chiranjilal Loyalka Marg is a walkway. Activists at that time had fiercely opposed turning it into a motorable road. Of prime concern was the number of old, life giving trees that would face the axe if this walkway became a motorway. Reports had put the count at more than 100 trees.



Locals have reported seeing teams from different civic departments at Siri Road for the past few days, taking pictures and they claim, mapping the area. File Pics/Swarali Purohit

At that time, the BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha was at the forefront, pushing for the proposal. Then in December 2015, activists rejoiced as the proposal to allow vehicles was shot down in the BMC. Even at that time though, P Gangadhar, who was chairman BMC Improvement Committee, had told this paper, "It takes 1.5 hours to get up to Malabar Hill because of the traffic near Teen Batti. This proposed road will cut time to three minutes from Babulnath to Malabar Hill. We will bring up the proposal again."

Fears grow

That time may have just come, fear locas who have reported seeing BMC teams at Siri Road for the past few dys, taking pictures and they claim, mapping the area. The residents are extremely wary, even in the midst of denials, stoic silence and deflection. Lodha when asked, if, as the buzz goes, he brought up this proposal in some BMC meeting recently, said, "Ask the BMC, they will give you the correct picture."

Denials, silence

The picture seems to be on pause with the BMC till now. The civic authorities are tight-lipped, though sources did admit some feasibility study was done and there has been a meeting with reference to this proposal. An official said, "We do not have any plans to revive the proposal as of now. Politically, there may be a demand. I am unable to comment as of now, but there are no plans."

An official from the Garden Dept of 'D' ward was categorical that the Siri Road walkway to a motorable road proposal was not on the table. "The Siri Road with its trees is one of the green lungs of South Mumbai," he said.

The buzz

Locals though do not believe those saying there is no such move, or, at least prefer to look at what they think are red flags. Sanjay Shirke, activist who was a very vocal support for those opposed to the project five years ago, said, "We will oppose it tooth and nail." Prakash Munshi, Malabar Hill resident who is also against the project because it will entail a significant loss of greenery, has emailed a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. It says, "There is a movement to permit car movement on Siri Road, Malabar Hill. Please intervene and make an announcement that this will never happen. D Ward has announced this move by visiting Siri Road. It seems a BJP MLA is behind this move. This will be an environmental disaster if it happens. Please nip it in the bud."

Munshi seemed disbelieving of the denials by authorities and added, "In any case, I have sent this letter as preemptive action."

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal did not respond to requests for comment.

