Mumbai has third-class shooting facilities: Ex-world no 1 Anjali Bhagwat

"We have to maintain our infrastructure and provide it to each and every shooter. Only rhen can we think of our standard," Bhagwat told mid-day



Representational Picture

Former World No. 1 shooter Anjali Bhagwat is unhappy with the condition of Maharashtra's shooting ranges and infrastructure. Bhagwat, who represented the country in three Olympics, felt the government must pay heed to shooting infrastructure. "If we compare facilities like finance and ammunition with other states, we are way behind. Mumbai has a third-class shooting range. Pune used to have a good range on par with some of the international ranges, but none of the targets are functional.

"We have to maintain our infrastructure and provide it to each and every shooter. Only rhen can we think of our standard," Bhagwat told mid-day on the sidelines of 'Rang De Tiranga', an event organised at Mumbai Press club yesterday to wish the CWG Games-bound athletes. Bhagwat, who is the only Indian to win an International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) Champion's trophy in the men's and women's mixed team event at Munich in 2002, felt that despite the odds, the youngsters in the state are focusing on their target.

"I am really happy how our Maharashtra shooters are performing. We have to support these promising athletes," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go