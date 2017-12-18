Mumbai: HC demands potency test of man accused of raping daughter

Authorities at JJ Hospital have been directed by the Bombay High Court to conduct a potency test on a man accused of sexually assaulting his 17-year-old daughter over the last two years

Authorities at JJ Hospital have been directed by the Bombay High Court to conduct a potency test on a man accused of sexually assaulting his 17-year-old daughter over the last two years. The court's directive was made at the bail hearing of the man, who is currently facing trial under IPC for rape. He has also been booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO).



Representational picture

He pleaded innocence in his bail application, claiming to have been falsely implicated. The man said he tried to control his daughter after hearing of her questionable behaviour in society.

According to The Times of India, a second medical examination to ascertain the accused's potency was sought by the court after expressing doubts regarding a conflicting statement made in the report by a medical officer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Hospital at Vashi.

The medical officers initially recorded his findings, which stated that he found the patient impotent, only to scratch the words and write that there was nothing to suggest any possible impotency.

Further confusion was added when the judges felt the medical officer had repeated that he found the man to be impotent. It was also included in the report that the man's semen sample couldn't be obtained. It appeared as if the report was altered to insert the words 'nothing to' in between.

The HC also brought to notice an application filed in the sessions court by the girl's step-mother who also happened to be her maternal aunt. The application stated that she and her husband have been living without engaging in any sexual activity for the past 5 years since he suffers from impotency and erectile dysfunction.

Furthermore, the girl underwent a psychiatric treatment in 2015 due to anger management. Doctors found she had trust issues and suffered from mood swings. They also observed that she was manipulative in nature and mixed with the opposite sex. WhatsApp conversations of the girl with her male friends which seemed to be of a sexual nature were submitted to the judge.

JJ Hospital has been asked by the court to submit the report by Monday.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go