Mumbai: Health Ministery installs Signage Boards at airport to create awareness about Coronavirus

Published: Jan 27, 2020, 17:43 IST | ANI | Mumbai

The Union Ministry of Health said that the vigil has been strengthened at Panitanki (West Bengal), the entry point from Nepal subsequent to the confirmed coronavirus case in Nepal

The signage installed at Mumbai International Airport. Picture/Twitter ANI
Health Ministry has put up signage boards at Mumbai International Airport advising the passengers to self-report in case of any symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

The board depicts symptoms of the virus and the precautions that should be taken by the people.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health said that the vigil has been strengthened at Panitanki (West Bengal), the entry point from Nepal subsequent to the confirmed coronavirus case in Nepal.

Airport Health Organisation (APHO), Bengaluru also conducted thermal screening of the passengers who visited the Chinese city of Wuhan in the last 14 days at the Bangalore International Airport. No passenger has been tested positive for novel coronavirus.

