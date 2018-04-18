Mumbai heat: Activists appeal to citizens to help animals and birds

As more and more animals fall prey to heat strokes and dehydration every year, activists appeal to citizens to help city's furry and feathered friends

Representational picture

As the mercury rises in the city, a rising number of animals are also falling prey to dehydration and heat stroke. In the first three months alone, as many as 424 animals - dogs, cats and birds - have been treated for heat-induced ailments at Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals, Parel.

Things will only worsen as summer advances upon the city. Figures from the last four years also show that every year, more and more animals are succumbing to the heat.

Fewer trees, less shade Of the 424 animals treated at the Parel animal hospital, 80% were diagnosed with dehydration. "With so many trees being cut, birds are losing out on shade. This lack of shade and water results in dehydration," said Anuraddha Mehra, an activist in the city.

Nearly 200 birds have taken ill already this year. "Human beings can express when we feel ill in this heat, but these birds can't say anything. I request people to keep water in pots at their windows and balconies, so that thirsty birds can at least drink water," said fellow activist Nirali Koradia.

Pet owners, beware

Man's best friend, dogs are also succumbing to the heat. Around 160 dogs have been brought to the hospital so far for dehydration and diarrhoea. "Due to their fur, they feel even hotter," said Dr JC Khanna, chief of the hospital.

He added, "Pets are even more vulnerable to the heat. They are kept in air-conditioned rooms, but when they are out for walks, the heat hits them hard. People also leave their pet's food out for long hours, which can result in health problems."

