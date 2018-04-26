Mumbai: Heated arguments rock Bombay Parsi Panchayat Board meeting

BPP meeting adjourned due to lack of quorum after members walk out



BPP President Yezdi Desai (left) and board member Noshir Dadrawala

The proceedings of the Bombay Parsi Panchayat (BPP) were brought to a halt on Tuesday evening after a heated argument broke out between its board members in a meeting.

It was adjourned by BPP President Yezdi Desai after board member Noshir Dadrawala walked out. Dadrawala did so after he had an argument with Desai and Kersi Randeria over ex-BPP chairman Dinshaw Mehta's presence.

"He (Mehta) had come to court on Sunday when he created a ruckus and was also asked to apologise to the judge. In order to resolve Sunday's issue, Viraf Mehta was of the opinion that we call Mehta and the tenants involved in the case, to Tuesday's BPP meeting. I and Kersi were against it - we didn't want a fight to break out in the boardroom," said Desai.

According to Desai, Dadrawala wanted to play judge in the Bhabha Sanatorium tenancy dispute and listen to both sides (tenants and Mehta) and then make up his mind.

"After Mehta started alleging that we were not the rightful trustees of Bhabha Sanatorium, I made it very clear to Dadrawala that I was not going to allow this in the boardroom, which upset him," said Desai. "He (Dadrawala) said that he would walk out if I was firm and I told him that I would adjourn the meeting if this went on any further. Dadrawala then walked out, after which, me, Kersi, and Zarir Bhathena also walked out. There was no quorum left for Armaity Tirandaz and Viraf to continue the meeting," said Desai.

After the meeting, a message was sent on WhatsApp by Dadrawala announcing that he would resign by the end of Wednesday. When Desai was asked about Dadrawala's resignation, he said he had not sent it officially.

