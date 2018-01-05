Mumbai: Heavy fog decreases visibility on Western Express highway

A large drop was also recorded in the city's Air Quality Index over the week

Heavy fog continued to cloud up visibility on Mumbai's Western Express Highway on Friday. While the lowest recorded temperature for the day stood at 19.8 degrees Celcius, the maximum temperature was 30.2 degrees. The extensive fog impacted vehicular movement on the highway.

Apart from Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra were also affected by the drop in temperatures and dry weather conditions. Temperatures dropped a degree or two below normal in the Vidharbha, central Maharashtra and Konkan regions.

The flow of northeasterly winds over Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra remained one of the primary reasons for the cool climatic conditions.

Meanwhile, a large drop was also recorded in the city's Air Quality Index over the week. According to the data released by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Thane and Mumbai witnessed some of the lowest air quality readings recorded in several months.

The report by MPCB further recorded the air quality indices of Bandra Kurla Complex, Colaba, Mazagaon and Borivali as being the worst in Mumbai on Thursday.

The rise in fog levels has also sparked concerns about rising health issues and possibilities of accidents in Mumbai. Fog, mixed with pollutants increases the chances of various illnesses including asthma, allergies, coughing and bronchitis.

