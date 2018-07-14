Mumbai: Heavy rainfall predicted this weekend

While Colaba received 2.8mm, Santacruz received 4.8mm rainfall. Though the city did not experience waterlogging, the downpour affected visibility on roads. But trains and buses functioned regularly and flight operations were unhindered

BMC staff work to clean up the tons of garbage and debris that spilled on to the road adjoining the Queen's Necklace at Marine Drive during high tide on Friday, leading to slow-moving, and single-line traffic. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Mumbaikars, brace for another wet weekend. After relieving citizens for two days, the monsoon in Mumbai made a comeback on Friday. While the city saw several showers through Friday, the weather bureau has stated that more rainfall is in store for the city over the weekend. On Friday, rains lashed several parts of the city. While Colaba received 2.8mm, Santacruz received 4.8mm rainfall. Though the city did not experience waterlogging, the downpour affected visibility on roads. But trains and buses functioned regularly and flight operations were unhindered.

Weather monitoring agencies have predicted that the showers will intensify further over the weekend. The IMD has predicted "Heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places" for Saturday and "Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places" for Sunday. Skymet weather too, has predicted heavy rainfall for the weekend. "We are expecting a surge in the monsoon over the next three days in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Dahanu. The cyclonic circulation over South Gujarat will bring in more rain in coastal Maharashtra and the North Konkan coast, and Goa," said Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist, Skymet Weather.

