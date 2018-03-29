Mumbai: Here's how BMC will help you get rid of plastic bags

Ambiguity remains over use of hard plastic; civic body to offer alternatives for plastic bags at its markets across city



Representational Image

Despite there being no clarity on whether hard plastic is included in the ban, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seems sure of effectively implementing it. Currently, there is ambiguity over whether citizens will be fined if found carrying plastic bags, so the BMC wants to first ensure there are enough options for citizens to use instead of plastic.

Most plastic bags are distributed by hawkers and vendors, so the civic body is looking at self-help groups to provide paper and cloth bags. The civic body will also focus on promoting options by allowing a stall at BMC markets to sell only paper and cloth bags.

The BMC will be developing a webpage where all information about dealers who produce cloth and papers bags will be uploaded for both citizens and vendors to contact. The civic body is also planning to place collection bins at BMC markets and at public places for those who want to dispose of their plastic bags, said civic officials.

The civic body is now focusing on disposing of low micron plastic bags on a war footing. The state government had banned the use of plastic from March 18, 2018.

In addition to making options available for citizens, civic officers appointed across all 24 wards will check for illegal sale of plastic bags in their wards. These officers' names will be uploaded on the BMC website. The BMC, however, is yet to decide on ways to stop the use of plastic by households on a daily basis. "We have not decided on a fine or ban on hard plastic yet. We first want to create options so that people choose environment-friendly material over plastic," said a civic officer. The promotion of options was discussed during a meeting held by civic chief Ajoy Mehta on Wednesday.

