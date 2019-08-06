Mumbai: Here's the man who took the video of flying commuter

mumbai

The video gives a real picture and frustration of crowding levels in the saturated suburban railway network of Mumbai

The video of the flying commuter went viral immediately on social media

So mid-day has managed to track down the person who took the viral video of the flying commuter. The video gives a real picture and frustration of crowding levels in the saturated suburban railway network of Mumbai.

Speaking with mid-day, Praveen Choudhary, a resident of Ulhasnagar who works as a financial analyst and commutes regularly by Mumbai local, said, "Due to heavy rains in Mumbai this weekend, trains were running very late on Monday and the frequency of trains on the Kalyan-Karjat, Kalyan-Kasara section was also very low," he recalled.

Also read: Central Railway: Trains cancelled, diverted in Southeast Ghat due to rains in state

"After waiting for one hour at Kalyan Railway Station, finally a train was announced on platform number 1 (9.43 am train to CSMT) as a semi-fast local train. The train arrived at 9.55 am and there was an immense crowd on the train and everyone was jostling to get in, though it was physically not possible. The crowd was massive and so I started recording it when suddenly this incident happened. The man trying to hold onto the train was in the air and I was shocked that what are they doing. They pushed him upwards and pulled him back to the platform," he narrated.

"Luckily, no one was harmed in this incident. I will only say that commuters should travel safely in the crowded Mumbai local train because life is more important than reaching office on time. We are working for living not to die," he added.

Also read: Mumbai-Pune journey turns harrowing for 126 passengers