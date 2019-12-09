Mumbai: Hero teacher helps find 2 more child abuse victims

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A tuition teacher acting on a hunch, managed to uncover two more minor victims of a security guard, already under arrest for abusing a six-year-old girl. The police have lodged a new FIR against the guard, who works at a building in Juhu. Security guard William J, 47, was arrested in the last week of November for showing porn clips to a six-year-old girl. The teacher had actually gone to the Santacruz police station to learn more about the case as the accused's wife had sought her help.

A police officer said, "William was held after a parent caught him showing a porn video to her daughter." He was arrested under section 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code and section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act on November 29.

The tuition teacher said, "I am a member of the police peace committee, and was trained to act in such situations. I suspected that William might have targeted more kids." One of her students, a six-year-old boy, stayed in the building where William worked; and a family friend, a mother with a nine-year-old boy, stayed near the accused's house. She asked their mothers to check with their kids and was told there was nothing wrong. The teacher said, "The next day in front of his mother I asked the child again and he revealed that uncle had sodomised him on several occasions. Later the nine-year-old also revealed that he was a victim."

Police said William does not have children and often took kids home saying he loved them. According to the police, he sodomised both boys. The police also claimed that he showed them a porn video and asked them to replicate the acts. The teacher said she suspects there are more victims and has asked parents in the vicinity to speak to their children.

The two boys' parents filed an FIR on December 4. The police booked the security guard under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 504 (intentional insult) of Indian Penal Code and sections 6,10 and 12 of POCSO Act. Shriram Koregaonkar, senior inspector Santacruz police station, said, "We have arrested the accused and are investigating the matter."

