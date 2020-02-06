Search

Mumbai: High intensity explosion reported in Bhayander, no injuries

Published: Feb 06, 2020, 09:35 IST | Samiullah Khan | Mumbai

The police are yet to probe the cause of the blast.

A high intensity explosion was reported near Maxus Mall in Bhayander on Wednesday night. While, police and fire brigade rushed to the spot, no injuries were reported. According to the police, the glass of a few buildings and shops were broken.

The police are yet to probe the cause of the blast, but preliminary investigation suggests that it was a cylinder or compressor explosion.

