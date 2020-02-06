Mumbai: High intensity explosion reported in Bhayander, no injuries

A high intensity explosion was reported near Maxus Mall in Bhayander on Wednesday night. While, police and fire brigade rushed to the spot, no injuries were reported. According to the police, the glass of a few buildings and shops were broken.

A high intensity explosion was reported near Maxus Mall in Bhayander. Nobody was injured.



Via. @Khanmidday pic.twitter.com/fn6DKccQge — mid-day (@mid_day) February 6, 2020

The police are yet to probe the cause of the blast, but preliminary investigation suggests that it was a cylinder or compressor explosion.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates