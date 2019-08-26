Mumbai: High time we look east at Bandra station too

opinion

One is literally accosted by rickshaw drivers in peak hours, asking where you wish to go. There are a number of rickshaws which ply by meter as if doing you a favour. Others are for share rides. Yet others go by no meter

Khan visited the station to inaugurate a postal envelope. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a heritage postage stamp for the Bandra railway station recently. Predictably, crowds went berserk on Friday when he visited. The station was immortalised completing 130 years.

The postage stamp is certainly welcome and a way to keep heritage city infrastructure alive. Often, heritage or historical is seen as esoteric and out of reach. The common man feels a disconnect with these buildings, at times even intimidated by the tag. So, when a city station gets a postage stamp commemorating it, it serves as bringing the layperson closer to the heritage that is accessible and around them in the city.

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC shuts Bandra East skywalk

Having said that, it is time for authorities to look at the east side of the station which has a number of problems that need to be addressed. It is extremely shoddy compared to the west. There is a lot of rubble below the station from the demolished illegal hutments which rose to two and three storey abutting the station. The traffic situation once you embark on the east side, is challenging and that is to put it very mildly.

One is literally accosted by rickshaw drivers in peak hours, asking where you wish to go. There are a number of rickshaws which ply by meter as if doing you a favour. Others are for share rides. Yet others go by no meter.

It is also very difficult and dangerous crossing the road near the station to take a BEST bus to your destination. Several harried commuters are seen running to and fro as many rickshaws refuse to ply to certain destinations from the station.

The entire area needs to be looked into from amenities on the east side, to traffic below the station and the system which is completely dismal. Heritage and recognition has its place but basics, safety and cleanliness must go hand in hand.

Also Read: MMRDA to demolish Bandra East Skywalk passing over Western Express Highway on Saturday night

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates