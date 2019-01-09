Mumbai: Hiranandani kidney racket whistleblower found hanging at his home

crime

Police unable to say yet whether this is a suicide; are awaiting post mortem reports

Sunder Singh Jadhav

The 25-year-old whistleblower in the infamous Hiranandani hospital kidney racket two years ago, was found hanging at his residence in Diva on Tuesday. mid-day had reported in 2016 about how Sunder Singh Jadhav had been forced to go into hiding after receiving multiple death threats.

Kishor Pasalkar, senior inspector from Mumbra police station, said, "We came to know about his death from his neighbours. He was found hanging and we have sent the body for a medical examination. At this stage we cannot say whether it is a suicide or anything else. We are awaiting the post mortem report. Prima facie it looks like he died two to three days ago. We have registered an Accidental Death Record and are investigating."

Jadhav was from Uttar Pradesh and was still a teenager when he moved to Mumbai in 2008 to support his family. After struggling for two years, he finally found a job at a factory with Abid Sheikh and Bharat Sharma - two men who changed his life forever.

As the job didn't pay enough to support his family of nine, in which he is the sole breadwinner, they coerced him to donate his kidney to pay off his rising debts. Both his brothers are mentally challenged, so he used to send money for their treatment.

Suresh Gupta of Youth INTUC, said, "Around 4 pm I got a call from one of his friends telling me about what had happened and we immediately rushed there. I doubt Jadhav would have committed suicide as he was very brave and despite the pressure of being the whistleblower in the kidney racket, he did not buckle under." Gupta added, "I saw blood at the spot he had hanged himself. Where did the blood come from in a hanging?"

