Mumbai historians on quest to preserve two ancient cannons

The garden near KEM Hospital where the cannons will be placed

Two rare wrought iron cannons lying for ages amid dust, traffic and pollution in Parel may find a respectable place near KEM Hospital's garden circle, thanks to the efforts of local history enthusiasts, experts and historians.



History enthusiast Chandan Vichare shows one of the two cannons in Parel on Thursday. Pics/Ashish Raje

"We spotted the two cannons lying near the old petrol pump. They had been buried muzzle down for ages. The plot where they lay may soon go for development so we had to move fast. The local councillor put us in touch with the BMC's heritage committee to get them out safely," said local history enthusiast Chandan Vichare. "I have been working with archaeologist and cannon expert Dr Sachin Joshi, who has been involved in the excavation and conservation of similar cannons at Thane," he said.

Architect and heritage expert Rahul Chemburkar, involved in the restoration of pyaus, water fountains and milestones, across the city, said, "The cannons show that at some point in the past, they were disbanded and buried upside down. These castaway antiques have become historical markers of the city that need to be preserved. I have been supporting and orienting Chandan's moves towards building up a historical narrative and setting them up at strategic locations."

Vichare said, "An enthusiast friend Rohit Dahbekar of Durgaveer Prathisthan and I have identified a small traffic junction garden near KEM Hospital, Parel, where the cannons can be placed on wheels. We have spoken to the residents and are pursuing BMC." Local BMC officials said they will help in the preservation.

Chemburkar said that all of the city's cannons should be woven into a tourist heritage circuit. As successfully implemented at many heritage sites, QR codes along with information panels could be installed. Parel, one of original seven islands that made up Mumbai, is a historical place with ancient relics. It used to be a base in colonial times, having had the Government House, which is now the Haffkine Institute.

