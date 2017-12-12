Mumbai: History sheeter held for robbery

A 47-year-old history sheeter, who has a string of cases registered against him across the city, was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP), an official said on Tuesday

A 47-year-old history sheeter, who has a string of cases registered against him across the city, was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP), an official said on Tuesday. The accused, Shrikant Damani has 14 cases of robbery registered against him, including four at different railway stations.





Damani was allegedly involved in two separate incidents in which two passengers of long-distance trains were robbed off jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh at Borivali railway station. Damani was picked up from Borivali railway station on Sunday on suspicion and was arrested later.



He was booked under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC, the official said.