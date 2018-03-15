Mumbai hit by rare weather system, rains likely over next three days

The phenomenon has been identified as a tropical depression, essentially a low pressure weather system, by the state's weather bureau

A rare weather system has made its way over the Arabian Sea, leading to the possibility of rains in the city over the next three days. Much to the surprise of the city's residents, a slight drizzle hit parts of Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

The phenomenon has been identified as a tropical depression, essentially a low pressure weather system, by the state's weather bureau. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfalls and strong wind flows due to the tropical depression.

As per usual weather patterns, such a phenomenon is usually observed between April and May, thereby making it a 'rare occurence'. According tom IMD's regional meteorological centre in Mumbai, light rains are expected for the coming days in Konkan (including Mumbai), Central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes Mrutunjay Mohapatra, IMD's head of climate services as having stated, "It is correct that this is the first such historical documentation of a weather system developing over the Arabian Sea during the month of March that might give rain over the west coast."

The HT report also quotes him as having added, "Our weather models suggest that a well-marked low pressure area intensified into a depression, which is moving at a pace of 20 kilometres per hour over, currently over Lakshadweep, giving heavy rain over southern states. However, as the system moves northwestwards on Thursday, it is likely to weaken, and result in moisture incursions over Karnataka and Maharashtra coast, which give isolated light showers." Farmers have also been advised to protect their harvests against the unseasonal rains.

