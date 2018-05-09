Mumbai Hockey Association secretary calls for fresh elections

Mumbai Hockey Association (MHA) secretary Kehar Singh has called for fresh elections and also unification of all hockey players and clubs affiliated with the association for promotion of the sport



Mumbai Hockey Association (MHA) secretary Kehar Singh has called for fresh elections and also unification of all hockey players and clubs affiliated with the association for promotion of the sport.

Singh's move came after the Charity Commission rejected the 'change report' submitted by the present hockey body 'The Mumbai Hockey Association Limited (TMHAL)'. The TMHAL had filed a change report before the commission, claiming to be the apex body.

However, the commission rejected their claim by stating that TMHAL is governed under the Company Act, while the Mumbai Hockey Association was registered under the Society Registration Act and the Maharashtra Public Trust Act on November 23, 2005, said a media release issued by the MHA.

"I will call for fresh elections and have already implemented of the National Sports Code, 2011. I cannot contest elections as I am above the age limit but in order to ensure the smooth functioning of the game in the city, a proper elected body should be in place to govern the sport," Cdr Singh was quoted as saying in the release.

