Mumbai hockey stars to felicitate Dronacharyas Clarence Lobo, Marzban Patel

Two of Mumbai's well known hockey coaches and Dronacharya awardees, Clarence Lobo and Marzban 'Bawa' Patel will be felicitated by their wards on october 5 at the St Andrew's turf in Bandra in a fun but unique manner.

Former India hockey player Viren Rasquinha is planning to bring together some of the big names in Mumbai and Indian hockey, who have played under Lobo and Bawa over the years. " The idea is to do it [ felicitation] in a way both Bawa and Clary would love to see — a hockey match- up between their boys, past and present.

Lobo recalled playing for Bawa's club, Bombay Republicans back in the day when it was helmed by its founder, the late Balram Krishna Mohite. " I played quite a few matches for Republicans in 1972. Not many would know this, but there were times when we didn't even have a full playing XI, and both Mohite and Bawa had to take the field. Mohite played half- back while Bawa was left- outer. I remember, once Mohite got so exhausted during a match that he collapsed on the field and I had to carry him out," recalled Lobo, 59, who was awarded the Dronacharya last year, while Bawa received the honour this year.



Marzban Patel

Though Rasquinha is yet to get confirmation from players since the felicitation idea was only hatched a couple of days back, he is confident the exhibition game will be competitive nevertheless. " Bawa has always inculcated a fighting quality is his wards and that spirit will never die, whatever the age. So, I'm sure the Clary XI v Bawa XI match will be a good one," he said.

Lobo has groomed some prominent names in Indian hockey like former captains Sardar Singh and Sandeep Singh and current goalkeeper PR Sreejesh among others, all of whom began their junior careers when he coached the sub- junior and junior India teams.

Bawa, 69, too has trained some thoroughbreds like former internationals Gavin Fereira, Jude Menezes, Cornelius D'Costa, Adrian D'Souza, Yuvraj walmiki, Devinder walmiki, Rasquinha and many more.

