Mumbai: Holy Eucharist celebrations live stream to be early

Now that offices and workspaces have been rapidly opening up amid the lockdown rules implemented across the state, the Archdiocese of Bombay has decided to bring ahead the timing of its live stream of the Holy Eucharist celebrations from 7.30 am to 7 am from November 9, so that parishioners can tune in to the sacrament before leaving for work.

Ever since March 24, the Holy Eucharist celebrations — conducted by Archbishop of Bombay Cardinal Oswald Gracias — has been live-streamed every day on the Archdiocese of Bombay's official Youtube channel at 7.30 am.

Speaking with mid-day, Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Bombay, said, "Since we are in the process of unlocking now, it has to be ensured that those who are still going to work can manage to avail the Holy Eucharist, which is why its timing is being changed to 7 AM."

Barrett said that the decision to bring forward the timing of the live stream came after people had inquired with the Archbishop's office whether it could be changed on weekdays so as to accommodate their work schedules.

