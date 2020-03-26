Search

Mumbai: Homeless woman hit by car in Fort

Updated: Mar 27, 2020, 10:32 IST | Vishal Singh | Mumbai

According to police sources, the woman was hit by a car. The preliminary report does not indicate rape or sexual assault. The final report is awaited for further action.

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A woman was found unconscious near Patel Chambers Rustam Sidhwa marg, next to Fort Laundry on Thursday at around 7 am. Residents of the building said that around 7 o'clock, the woman was seen lying on the roadside and was screaming in pain. The woman was homeless and was semi-naked as she was only wearing a t-shirt. However, she soon stopped wailing.

Residents called the police control and at 8 o'clock, a police van came and took the woman to St George's Hospital.

According to police sources, the woman was hit by a car. The preliminary report does not indicate rape or sexual assault. The final report is awaited for further action.

Senior Police Inspector of MRA Marg Police Aananda Hodage told mid-day, "This woman is homeless and lived in the area. We have filed an Accidental Death Report & waiting for the post-mortem report.

