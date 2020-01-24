Mumbai horror: Six-year-old girl's head bashed in for resisting rape at Matunga

The Matunga police are looking for an unknown person who allegedly sexually assaulted and hit a six-year-old girl with a brick leaving her seriously injured. The girl was sleeping with her parents and siblings under the Matunga flyover during the wee hours of Thursday, when the accused picked her up. The girl has been admitted in the ICU and is reportedly out of danger.

The incident came to light around 5 am when a college student spotted the injured child on the footpath. The student shouted for help, waking up people sleeping on the footpath. "They rushed the girl to Sion Hospital, which is barely two minutes away, with the help of a biker. The doctors in casualty informed the police about the assault," said an officer from Matunga police station.

"We were asleep when I heard the cries of the college student. We tried to stop motorists to help us take the child to the hospital but nobody stopped. Finally, a biker came to our aid," said Rupesh Thorat, who lives on the same footpath as the victim.

According to the cops, the girl's skull is cracked and she lost a considerable amount of blood. But, she is out of danger now.

