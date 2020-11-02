Mumbai: Horse saved after foot gets stuck in valve at Nalasopara road

Local police and firefighters saved a horse whose foot was stuck in the lid of the muncipal water valve on the road in front of Patankar Park building in Nalasopara on Monday afternoon.

With the help of locals and Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, the foot of the 7-year-old horse named ‘Sultan’ was safely removed from the hole after cutting the iron lid of the valve with a gas cutter.

The incident occurred on Monday when Imran Hussain Mogal was riding on horseback in front of the Patankar Park building.

“A car was infront of the horse. Suddenly, the driver applied brakes and started reversing. I pulled Sultan back and in the process his leg got stuck in the hole,” said Mogal.

“I tried to get his foot out but couldn't, during this time people also gathered and someone informed the fire brigade and local police,” he added.

The foot was then removed safely from the valve but the animal sustained injuries.

