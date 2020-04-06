Mumbai: Hospital provides free treatment to professionals in essential service

The Oscar Hospital in the north Mumbai suburbs has presented an example of humanity, by providing facilities such as free scanning, medical check up and treatments of common illnesses for the people involved in essential services amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

The hospital has made the services available to the police personnel, journalists, healthcare professionals, BMC officials and workers.

The Director of the Oscar Hospital, Dr. Nitin Pawar, Dr. Satish Oneway, and Dr. Rajesh Kakde has made these facilities available for them. Talking to mid-day Dr Kakde said, “Many of these people are suffering from blood pressure, sugar, and other seasonal illnesses. In the current situation, as most of the local clinics and dispensaries are closed, people approach hospitals. Even though government hospitals are open and providing the services, looking at the busy schedule followed by the people in essential services, we have decided to take care of them and provide this facility. All personnel coming to the hospital for free examination or medicine has to show their own identity card issued by their concern department."

The hospital will provide the free examination and treatment till the lock-down period ends.

