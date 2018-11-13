Mumbai: Housewife tries to return T-shirt, gets duped of Rs 99,999

national

The victim then approached the police. "We are searching for the suspect and are yet to make any arrest," an officer said

Representational picture

A Dahisar housewife fell prey to a cyber fraudster recently when she tried to return a T-shirt she had ordered online. The conman managed to get her 16-digit card number as well as OTPs sent to her registered mobile number and withdrew Rs 99,999 from her account.

The Dahisar police have filed a case of cheating under the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. Officers said the victim (who did not want to be named) had ordered a T-shirt worth R360 for her son from an online portal on October 10. The T-shirt, which was delivered on November 7, turned out to be too small for the 15-year-old. So, she did an online search and got a number on which to call the website.

As soon as her call was answered, she explained that she wanted to return the product over size issues; however, the call got disconnected. She immediately got a call back from another number, where the caller told her if she wanted her money back, she would have to give her bank account details and card number. The caller also made her part with the four OTPs she received during this process and withdrew R99,999. The victim then approached the police. "We are searching for the suspect and are yet to make any arrest," an officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates