Mumbai housing lottery may be delayed again this year

The Konkan division was planning a lottery for 4,000 houses in Virar around June 2018



Mumbai's housing lottery may be delayed this year, too. The Konkan division board of the Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority (MHADA), has requested the Mumbai board to delay it, so they can attract more home-buyers. The Konkan division was planning a lottery for 4,000 houses in Virar around June 2018. Mumbai citizens get a chance to apply for the lottery of affordable houses towards the end of May or first week of June every year.

Last year home-buyers had to wait till September to apply for the lottery houses, as it was announced after a delay of over three months. This year, the Konkan division fears that if the lotteries clash, they might not get a good response, as many home-buyers prefer a house in Mumbai.

Owing to the shortage of MHADA land in the city, the housing authority is struggling to find housing stock. The Konkan region, however, which includes Virar and Panvel is coming up with 4,000 houses for the Lower Income Group. MHADA has developed these houses which are ready for sale and there are also plans to link them to the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana's Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS). This time the Mumbai board is planning a lottery for over 1,000 houses.

A senior official of MHADA said, "The Konkan board wants to attract those looking to invest in the MMR and cannot afford a house in Mumbai. But if Mumbai's lottery is held before that, there might not be many buyers for Virar houses from Mumbai." Chief Officer Of Konkan Board, Vijay Lahane, was not available for comment.

