Mumbai: How to get the K-Pop look right!

The South Korean genre of music has gone beyond sound waves with more fashionistas taking a leaf out of these pop stars' stylebook. Here's how to ace it

K-Pop

Flower headdress

DO

. This looks good with flowy kaftans and Indian wear. Wear minimal jewellery as you want it to be more about the flower crown.

. Opt for dewy make-up with highlighted skin, fresh and soft eyes and pink or pastel colour lips.

DON'T

. Don't club it with buns or tied hair. Nice soft curls would work best.

. Do not wear it with a T-shirt and shorts or even pants and a shirt.

Fishnet stockings

DO

. These look best when worn with a corduroy beige skirt or a denim skirt, a black top and sneakers. A black leather dress and ankle-length boots is another great option.

. Wear them under ripped jeans. The patches will enhance the look.

DON'T

. Do not wear them with a knee-length dress or anything longer. They are meant for short dresses only.

. Wear layers but don't go overboard as it will appear confused and take away from the look.

Black choker

DO

. The choker is a no-frills accessory, so pair it with a crop top or a T-shirt that's not overtly large to complete the look.

. Opt for a smaller pair of earrings instead of long ones. The latter would be closer to the neck and hence, clash.

DON'T

. Don't opt for a glamourous look. Don't go for curls or anything complicated. Instead, try a sleek ponytail or let your hair loose. Even a messy bun would work in this case.

. Avoid pairing it with girly or flowy dresses, cuts and patterns or flowers.

Denim on denim

DO

. Contrast the look with a light blue shirt and a darker shade of jeans. Or you could also wear the same shade, but make sure the cuts complement each other.

. Pair them only with a pair of sneakers or stilettos, instead of dainty footwear.

DON'T

. Really bold make-up is a big no with this already tricky combination. Avoid the loud lips or loud eyes look, and colours that pop. Also, don't wear chandelier earrings with this.

. Skip clutches or backpacks. Both would look extremely odd. Carry a sling bag instead.

