Mumbai: How would you like your AC local, Western Railway asks commuters

Nine AC trains have arrived in Mumbai, but CR and WR are running one train each while others rot in the name of trials and tests. File pic

Would you like your AC local train fares changed? What time-slot would you prefer? Western Railway (WR) officials have begun a survey about its AC locals and have been distributing survey forms among commuters across its suburban stations.

While WR has come up with a questionnaire, Central Railway (CR)officials have sent a proposal to the railway board suggesting that the fare band of the AC local be revised to somewhere between `10 and `60 like the Delhi Metro since the response to the AC local has been low. Nine AC trains have arrived in Mumbai, but CR and WR are running one train each while others rot in the name of trials and tests. WR has six AC locals. With time running out, both the railways are now trying to find out the best way to run these trains so that there are minimal complaints from commuters. While WR has decided to run partial AC trains, the survey focuses on running complete AC trains too. The form seeks commuters' opinion on whether AC train should be run in place of an existing service, the preferred time-slot and fare. The survey forms were distributed to commuters from February 26.

Member of Zonal Users' Consultative Committee Shailesh Goyal said, "We all know replacing AC trains with normal trains during rush hour will lead to protest and if the WR replaces any train and a protest takes place, they will blame the survey and commuters for it. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had called for partial AC trains. Where are they? Why the survey and push for complete AC trains?" WR officials, however, refuted the allegations and said there were elaborate plans in place and that commuter feedback was always an important aspect of any new project. CR officials said they had suggested that the AC train be converted into First AC and Second AC and the fare split accordingly.

09

No. of AC trains that arrived in Mumbai

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates