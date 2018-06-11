Mumbai-Howrah mail derails: Second derailment on Central Railway within a week

Since the train was slow, there were no injuries, but the incident has raised questions about the maintenance of assets on Central Railway

There were no injuries to passengers when the coaches S-12, S-13 and the pantry car derailed near Igatpuri

In the second derailment within one week on the Central Railway, three coaches of the 12809 Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed before Igatpuri station yesterday, few metres from the platform.



Since the train was slow, there were no injuries, but the incident has raised questions about the maintenance of assets on Central Railway. The Central Railway was, however, quick to restore services within few hours by 5 am.

Earlier this week, the trans-harbour line connecting cities of Thane and Navi Mumbai-Panvel had come to a standstill after the locomotive of a goods train derailed around 11.30 pm on Thursday night. There were no injuries, but commuters were stranded.

Giving details of yesterday's incident, railway officials said coaches S-12, S-13 and the pantry car derailed near Igatpuri before approaching platform 2 at 2.05 am.

Arrangements were made to attach three sleeper class coaches at Manmad and 3 general second class coaches at Bhusaval. The affected train (front and rear portion) was attached at Nashik Road and it left at 9.15 am for its onward journey. Breakfast, lunch and other amenities were provided to the passengers of the train.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates